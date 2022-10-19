23 Gifts to Make Any Harry Potter Fan Happy

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Millions have grown up reading the Harry Potter books and watching the movies. With its dazzling spells, nifty gadgets and magical creatures, the wizarding world from the Harry Potter series offers a much-needed escape from the real world. There are plenty of enchanting gifts and magical memorabilia to keep fans happy. And while you're patiently waiting for your Hogwarts acceptance letter, you might want to check out some of the best memorabilia we've rounded up.

Transport yourself into the wizarding world with themed gifts that are sure to excite any aspiring wizard. And with Halloween right around the corner, what better time to surround yourself with a little magic?

Pottery Barn Teen I'd argue the best merch is useful merch. Harry Potter fans will love this one. This Golden Snitch clock is something your gift recipient will likely use every day and is an eye-catching addition to any display or bedside table.

Hallmark The bakers in your life will appreciate this guide on how to make everything from Pumpkin Patch Pies to Owl Muffins.

Williams Sonoma Another staple for bakers: cookie cutters of everything from Harry's glasses to the Sorting Hat and even the Hogwarts Express. If your little one is a Harry Potter fan that loves baking, this is the perfect gift.

Williams Sonoma It seems more vendors are (thankfully) recognizing that many Harry Potter fans are adults looking to add some magic to their everyday routines. This Instant Pot, embellished with a dazzling outline of Hogwarts school, definitely checks that box.

Homesick Home decor is one element of Potter-fying your space, and filling the air with themed scents is another. This Harry Potter collection from Homesick includes five fragrance options, including one for each house. (My personal favorite is the one for Gryffindor -- it has a nice, warm cinnamon aroma. But each has a unique scent depending on what you're into -- you can check out more descriptions here.) There's also a cute Sorting Hat air freshener. You can buy individual candles for $44, or the 3-wick Hogwarts candle for $75, or you can get all five candles for $200.

Alex and Ani This one's for the jewelry fans and for those who reminisce on how Hermione bested Hogwarts students by attending many classes at the same time. This Time Turner necklace features a charm with a crystal hourglass and the inscription, "I mark the hours, every one, nor have I yet outrun the sun."

Amazon I understand this is intended for any child who is a Harry Potter fan, but I would not be opposed to owning this myself. This Hedwig toy features more than 15 sounds and movements to (kind of) bring this beloved companion to life.

Theory11 These cards feature really cool illustrations of characters including Harry, Hermione, Draco Malfoy, Dumbledore and Voldemort. You can choose a deck featuring each Hogwarts house: red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw or yellow for Hufflepuff. There's also an option to get one deck of each color for $40.

Barnes & Noble For the Harry Potter fans and Lego fans, there's perhaps no better option than a Lego set to recreate pieces of the wizarding world.

Kohl's Train sets are cool. Hogwarts Express train sets are cooler. This 37-piece set is battery powered and remote controlled, and features sound clips from characters.

Hallmark What cooler way to hold up your collection of Harry Potter books than with these fun themed bookends.

Amazon Here's a beautiful staple to place within those bookends. This one's a bit of a splurge, especially given the fact that it only includes the first three books in the series, but this illustrated collection can serve as a treasured keepsake and collector's item. Get the Philosopher's Stone, Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban.

Barnes & Noble If the person you're shopping for prefers to pen their own thoughts or stories, this notebook offers inspiration to unleash their creative magic. Jot down the next Back to Hogwarts Day in this book so you'll be ready for next year's celebration.

Target Coloring books can provide a fun and relaxing activity for people of all ages. This one features more than 80 illustrations of moments throughout the series, from Harry's first Quidditch match to the battle of Hogwarts.

Amazon This chess set will let you relive the Wizard's Chess scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone -- just without the deadly battles. This one is truly for those in the Harry Potter fan club.

Amazon Here's another fun game option, but with a tech twist. Use Harry's wand to draw clues in the air, which other players can view via the Pictionary Air app on their devices.

Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET We all need a little motivation now and then, and these wooden quote signs are among my personal favorites. One reads, "Help will always be given at Hogwarts to those who ask for it," and another says, "Don't let the Muggles get you down." You can hang these 5x7 signs on the wall, or set them on a tabletop.

Vera Bradley Vera Bradley's latest collection includes backpacks, duffel bags, wallets and other accessories, so you can take the magic wherever you go. Prices for bags range from around $50 to $160.

Amazon This bag features an array of fun images, from the Sorting Hat to a Golden Snitch to Hedwig's cage.

Amazon Potter-fy your Apple Watch with this silicone band featuring the Hogwarts Coat of Arms and a Golden Snitch.

Pottery Barn Teen I'm adding another clock to this list because I just got this one and I'm obsessed. This is not only an elegant timepiece, but it also has an hourglass on the back that makes it infinitely cooler.

Flying Cauldron If you're craving the delicious Butterbeer from Universal Studios or Harry Potter New York but are nowhere near either of those locations, or don't feel like making your own, this is a pretty good replacement. It's a bit on the sweeter side but has that same creamy butterscotch flavor (and is also nonalcoholic). You can get a pack of four 12-ounce bottles for $14.