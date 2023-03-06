2023 Oscars: How to Watch and Stream the Nominees

It's that time again. The 2023 Oscars are right around the corner. You've got until the show kicks off Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to get acquainted with the nominees before the Academy Awards are handed out.
The film with the most Oscar nominations, at 11, is multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. You can currently stream it on Showtime. The next most-nominated films are Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which received nine nominations apiece. You can watch those flicks on HBO Max and Netflix, respectively.
See how to watch more Academy Award nominees below.
On HBO Max
Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland in the 1920s, it captures a sudden rift between two lifelong friends, and everything that follows. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best actor
- Best supporting actor (2 nominations)
- Best supporting actress
- Best original screenplay
- Best film editing
- Best original score
It's a big-screen spectacle that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actor
- Best cinematography
- Best film editing
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best sound
When a killer targets Gotham City's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an investigation into the underworld. Robert Pattinson stars.
Nominations
- Best visual effects
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best sound
It follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, a staple in the skies of New Delhi, India.
Nomination
- Best documentary feature
It's about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Nomination
- Best documentary feature
It's set in and around a cinema in the early 1980s and follows a cinema manager and a new employee.
Nomination
- Best cinematography
On Netflix
This movie tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front during World War I. It's based on the book of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best cinematography
- Best international feature film
- Best production design
- Best visual effects
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best original score
- Best sound
Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects in the sequel to Knives Out. Daniel Craig stars.
Nomination
- Best adapted screenplay
It reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves. Ana de Armas stars.
Nomination
- Best actress
It's about a journalist who goes on an epic introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his identity.
1 nomination
- Best cinematography
On Paramount Plus
Maverick, one of the Navy's top aviators, finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates. It culminates in a mission that may demand the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Tom Cruise stars.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best film editing
- Best original song
- Best visual effects
- Best sound
On Disney Plus
Queen Ramonda, Shuri and others fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o star.
Nominations
- Best supporting actress
- Best original song
- Best visual effects
- Best costume design
- Best makeup and hairstyling
On Hulu
A celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best original screenplay
On Disney Plus and Hulu
It's about daring French volcanologist couple Katia and Maurice Krafft.
Nomination
- Best documentary feature
On Peacock
Lydia Tár is widely revered as an icon in the music world until her life begins to unravel. Cate Blanchett stars.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best actress
- Best original screenplay
- Best cinematography
- Best film editing
On Showtime
It's a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes. Michelle Yeoh stars.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best actress
- Best supporting actor
- Best supporting actress (2 nominations)
- Best original screenplay
- Best film editing
- Best original song
- Best costume design
- Best original score
Apple TV Plus
It's an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.
Nomination
- Best supporting actor
Available for purchase or rental
It's a coming-of-age story about a young man uncovering a shattering family secret and the power of film and imagination to help us see the truth about ourselves and each other. Steven Spielberg directs.
You can rent The Fabelmans for $6 or buy the film for $10 at Amazon and Vudu.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best actress
- Best supporting actor
- Best original screenplay
- Best production design
- Best original score
A reclusive English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Brendan Fraser stars.
You can buy The Whale for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.
Nominations
- Best actor
- Best supporting actress
- Best makeup and hairstyling
It follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men. It's based on the book of the same name by Miriam Toews.
You can rent Women Talking for $6 or buy the film for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.
Nominations:
- Best picture
- Best adapted screenplay
It's about a man who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful.
You can rent it for $20 or buy it for $25 at at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.
Nominations
- Best actor
- Best adapted screenplay
Eleven-year-old Sophie and her father, Calum, vacation at a Turkish beach resort in the late 1990s.
You can rent Aftersun for $5 or buy it for $20 at Amazon and Vudu.
Nomination
- Best actor
Only in theaters
It's set more than a decade after the events of the first Avatar movie and begins to tell the story of the Sully family. James Cameron directs.
You can watch it in theaters.
Nominations:
- Best picture
- Best production design
- Best visual effects
- Best sound