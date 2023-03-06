2023 Oscars: How to Watch and Stream the Nominees

It's that time again. The 2023 Oscars are right around the corner. You've got until the show kicks off Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to get acquainted with the nominees before the Academy Awards are handed out.

The film with the most Oscar nominations, at 11, is multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. You can currently stream it on Showtime. The next most-nominated films are Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which received nine nominations apiece. You can watch those flicks on HBO Max and Netflix, respectively.

See how to watch more Academy Award nominees below.

On HBO Max

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland in the 1920s, it captures a sudden rift between two lifelong friends, and everything that follows. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star. Nominations Best picture

Best directing

Best actor

Best supporting actor (2 nominations)

Best supporting actress

Best original screenplay

Best film editing

Best original score



Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET It's a big-screen spectacle that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star. Nominations Best picture

Best actor



Best cinematography



Best film editing



Best production design

Best costume design

Best makeup and hairstyling

Best sound



Warner Bros. Pictures When a killer targets Gotham City's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an investigation into the underworld. Robert Pattinson stars. Nominations Best visual effects



Best makeup and hairstyling

Best sound



HBO It follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, a staple in the skies of New Delhi, India. Nomination Best documentary feature

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET It's about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Nomination Best documentary feature

Searchlight Pictures It's set in and around a cinema in the early 1980s and follows a cinema manager and a new employee. Nomination Best cinematography

On Netflix



Reiner Bajo/Netflix This movie tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front during World War I. It's based on the book of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. Nominations Best picture

Best adapted screenplay



Best cinematography



Best international feature film



Best production design



Best visual effects



Best makeup and hairstyling

Best original score



Best sound

Netflix Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects in the sequel to Knives Out. Daniel Craig stars. Nomination Best adapted screenplay

Netflix It reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves. Ana de Armas stars. Nomination Best actress

Netflix It's about a journalist who goes on an epic introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his identity. 1 nomination Best cinematography

On Paramount Plus



Paramount Pictures Maverick, one of the Navy's top aviators, finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates. It culminates in a mission that may demand the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Tom Cruise stars. Nominations Best picture

Best adapted screenplay



Best film editing



Best original song



Best visual effects



Best sound



On Disney Plus

Marvel Studios Queen Ramonda, Shuri and others fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o star. Nominations Best supporting actress

Best original song

Best visual effects



Best costume design

Best makeup and hairstyling

On Hulu

Neon A celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich. Nominations Best picture

Best directing

Best original screenplay

On Disney Plus and Hulu

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET It's about daring French volcanologist couple Katia and Maurice Krafft. Nomination Best documentary feature

On Peacock

Focus Features Lydia Tár is widely revered as an icon in the music world until her life begins to unravel. Cate Blanchett stars. Nominations Best picture

Best directing

Best actress



Best original screenplay



Best cinematography



Best film editing



On Showtime

AGBO, A24 It's a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes. Michelle Yeoh stars. Nominations Best picture

Best directing



Best actress

Best supporting actor



Best supporting actress (2 nominations)



Best original screenplay



Best film editing



Best original song



Best costume design



Best original score

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus It's an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. Nomination Best supporting actor

Available for purchase or rental



Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET It's a coming-of-age story about a young man uncovering a shattering family secret and the power of film and imagination to help us see the truth about ourselves and each other. Steven Spielberg directs. You can rent The Fabelmans for $6 or buy the film for $10 at Amazon and Vudu. Nominations Best picture

Best directing



Best actress

Best supporting actor



Best original screenplay

Best production design

Best original score



A24, Miami Film Festival Twitter A reclusive English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Brendan Fraser stars. You can buy The Whale for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Nominations Best actor

Best supporting actress

Best makeup and hairstyling

United Artists Releasing It follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men. It's based on the book of the same name by Miriam Toews. You can rent Women Talking for $6 or buy the film for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Nominations: Best picture

Best adapted screenplay

Film4 Productions It's about a man who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. You can rent it for $20 or buy it for $25 at at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Nominations Best actor

Best adapted screenplay

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Eleven-year-old Sophie and her father, Calum, vacation at a Turkish beach resort in the late 1990s. You can rent Aftersun for $5 or buy it for $20 at Amazon and Vudu. Nomination Best actor

Only in theaters

