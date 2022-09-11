2022 Emmys: How to Watch or Stream, Start Time, Host and Red Carpet Details

It's Emmys time again? In just a few short days the Emmys will be available to watch live on NBC. Last year, The Queen's Gambit and Ted Lasso took the lion's share of awards. This year could be big for a number of shows, including Succession, The White Lotus, Hacks and Only Murders In the Building.

Read below for everything you need to know about this year's Emmys.

When does the Emmys start

In a slight change, the Emmys take place on Monday, Sept. 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For folks in the UK, that's a 1 a.m. start on Tuesday, Sept. 13. On the east coast of Australia that equates to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Who is hosting this year's Emmys?

This year's Emmy Awards are being hosted by the actor and comedian Kenan Thompson. The Saturday Night Live star is himself a six-time Emmy nominee.

How do I watch the Emmys?

The Emmys rotates annually between ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

This year the Emmys are available to watch live on NBC. For the first time ever, the Emmys are also streaming on Peacock.

Folks in the UK can watch the Emmys at the Emmys website, its YouTube channel or its Facebook page.

In Australia, you can stream the Emmys live on Binge.

How to watch the Emmys for free

Watching live for free is pretty easy to do, as long as you have an over-the-air antenna hooked up to your TV and get your local NBC station.

Who are the nominees?

Here at CNET we can't pretend to not be disappointed by the meager amount of nominations for Station Eleven.

You can find the full list of nominees here.

HBO's Succession received the most noms, with 25 Emmy nominations, including best drama. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook all received nominations.

Ted Lasso was another success story, earning 20 nominations, including best comedy. Much of the cast was also nominated, including Jason Sudeikis in the best actor category.

HBO's limited series The White Lotus took in 20 nominations. Hacks and Only Murders In the Building earned 17 nominations each.

How to watch the Emmys red carpet

This year E! is hosting red carpet coverage of the Emmys with Laverne Cox.



E!'s coverage kickstarts on Monday at 3.00 p.m. PT. This's when you can expect all the normal red carpet interviews.

All coverage can be found on E! channel if you have cable.

But if you want to stream online, it will most likely be available on E!'s YouTube channel, on its Twitter or direct from E!'s website.



People and Entertainment Weekly are also teaming up to host a livestream. You can head here to watch their coverage.