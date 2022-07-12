Emmys 2022: A List of Nominated TV Shows, With 'Succession' Topping Them All

Attention, TV lovers everywhere -- the 2022 Emmy nominations are here. So it's once again time to comb the list for your favorites.
HBO's Succession leads the pack, earning 25 Emmy nominations, including best drama. Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are all nominated in acting categories.
Ted Lasso earned 20 nominations, including best comedy. Much of the cast is also nominated, including Jason Sudeikis in the best actor category.
HBO's limited series The White Lotus also scooped a total of 20 nominations, and Hacks and Only Murders In the Building earned 17 nominations each. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 12.
Here's a list of some more contenders for the 74th Emmy Awards. The Television Academy looked at shows that aired between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022 -- which is why 2022 shows like the Apple TV Plus thriller Severance and 2021 shows like The White Lotus (which you may feel like you binged forever ago) are both up for awards now.
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Succession (HBO)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV Plus)
Best Comedy Series
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Best Limited Series
- Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
- John Turturro, Severance
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Christopher Walken, Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Best Television Movie
- Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney Plus)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie" (Showtime)
- The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)
- Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount Plus)
Best Variety Talk Series
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Competition Program
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)