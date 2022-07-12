Emmys 2022: A List of Nominated Shows, With 'Succession' Topping Them All

Attention, TV lovers everywhere -- the 2022 Emmy nominations are here. So it's once again time to comb the list for your favorites.

HBO's Succession leads the pack, earning 25 Emmy nominations, including for best drama. Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are all nominated in acting categories.

Ted Lasso earned 20 nominations, including best comedy. Much of the cast is also nominated, including Jason Sudeikis in the best actor category.

HBO's limited series The White Lotus also scooped a total of 20 nominations, and Hacks and Only Murders In the Building earned 17 nominations each. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 12.

HBO and HBO Max led the streaming services in total nominations, snagging 140, followed by Netflix with 105 noms. Hulu received 58, and Apple TV Plus scored 52.

Here's a list of contenders for the 74th Emmy Awards. The Television Academy looked at shows that aired between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022 -- which is why 2022 shows like the Apple TV Plus thriller Severance and 2021 shows like The White Lotus (which you may feel like you binged forever ago) are both up for awards now.

Best drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV Plus)

Best comedy series

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)



Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Best limited series

Inventing Anna (Netflix)



The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best lead actress in a drama series

Laura Linney, Ozark

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria



Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets



Best lead actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Adam Scott, Severance

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul



Best lead actress in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building



Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Best lead actress in a limited series or movie

Margaret Qualley, Maid



Toni Collette, The Staircase

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story



Best lead actor in a limited series or movie

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage



Himesh Patel, Station Eleven



Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Julia Garner, Ozark

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game



Best supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession



Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

John Turturro, Severance

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Christopher Walken, Severance

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Henry Winkler, Barry

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus



Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus



Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick



Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Best television movie

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney Plus)

Ray Donovan: The Movie" (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount Plus)

Best variety talk series

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)



Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best competition program

