Elon Musk Says He Wants to Buy Twitter for $43B in Cash

Elon Musk offered to purchase Twitter for $43 billion in cash as the world's richest man ramped up his stand-off with the influential social media network.

Musk, who already owns 9.2% of Twitter, said in a securities filing he would pay $54.20 per share of the company, a 54% premium to Twitter's stock price when before he started accumulating shares in January. The offer, however, represents an 18% premium to Wednesday's closing price.

Calling the offer "best and final," Musk said he wanted to transform the company, a process he could accomplish if Twitter was taken private.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," he said in the filing, directed to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form."

Musk shared the news in a terse tweet, saying simply, "I made an offer." He also linked to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The audacious offer is the latest twist in the continuing soap opera between Musk and Twitter. A week and a half ago, Musk was on the verge of joining Twitter's board of directors after disclosing his stake in the company. By April 9, the day he was supposed to join the board, Musk turned down the position.

The buyout offer will undoubtedly come up later on Thursday when Musk is interviewed at a TED conference in Vancouver. The interview was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. PT, but is running late, and can be streamed live online.

It's an open question as to how serious Musk's offer to buy Twitter is. In the filing, Musk called the offer "non-binding" and didn't explain how he would finance the deal.

Borrowing against his shares in Tesla, an electric car company he runs, and SpaceX, a rocket company he founded, would likely be expensive. Selling part of his Tesla stake would put pressure on the company's stock price. (SpaceX isn't publicly traded.)

Musk could also partner with a private equity firm to raise capital for a transaction, but it's unclear whether he has had serious discussions about such a deal.

Investors appeared to dismiss the offer with Twitter shares little changed in mid-day trading at $46.06 after an earlier morning bump.

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a major Twitter shareholder, tweeted the offer wasn't close to the company's value.

"I don't believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of @Twitter given its growth prospects," he tweeted. "Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer."

Shares in Tesla, the electric car company Musk also runs, were also down, dropping almost 4% to $983.82.

Musk has publicly raised questions about Twitter's future, repeatedly polling his 81 million followers about changes that could be made at a company that lags competitors Facebook, TikTok and Instagram in users and engagement.

After his stake in the company became public, Musk tweeted about Twitter's role in preserving free speech and questioned whether the social network is "dying."

The mercurial entrepreneur has since deleted some of those tweets, including one that asked whether Twitter's headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter because "no one shows up anyway." He also deleted a tweet that asked if the letter "w" should be removed from Twitter.

Twitter's board will reportedly meet at 10 a.m. PT to discuss the offer. The company also has reportedly scheduled an all-hands meeting at 2 p.m. PT.

Though Musk says his offer is final, the drama is unlikely to subside anytime soon. "If the deal doesn't work," Musk said in the filing, "given that I don't have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.