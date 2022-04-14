Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for $43B

Suzanne Cordeiro/Getty

After buying a stake in Twitter and then flip-flopping over whether he would join the board, world's richest man Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright. In a Thursday filing to the SEC, Musk made a "best and final" offer to buy the social media platform for $54.20 a share. That amounts to about $43 billion, which Musk says is a 54% premium on the price of Twitter stock before his initial investment was made public.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," he said in the filing, directed to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

The Tesla founder and CEO's net worth is estimated by Forbes to be around $260 billion, while Twitter's market value is $36.7 billion.

In premarket trading shortly after Musk's offer became public, Twitter's shares were up 7% to $49.05.

It's the latest twist in the saga between Musk and Twitter. On April 4, Musk disclosed that in March he bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter that made him the largest shareholder in the company. Days later, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that Musk would be joining the company's board of directors. That lasted less than a week: On April 11 Agrawal announced on Twitter that Musk would no longer be joining the board.

"We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance," Agrawal's April 11 post read. "Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best."

Though Musk says his offer is final, it's unlikely to be the last headline generated by the evolving story. "If the deal doesn't work," Musk said in his filing, "given that I don't have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.