How Can I See Dolly Parton and Doja Cat in Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza: The Musical?

After an absence of more than a year, Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza. To promote the cross-cultural creation, the restaurant chain is premiering Mexican Pizza: The Musical on TikTok on May 26.

According to Taco Bell, the satirical number will feature Doja Cat, Dolly Parton and TikTok influencer Victor Kunda, among others.

Last month, Cat first tweeted out the news that the dish was coming back on May 19.

Here's everything you need to know about Mexican Pizza: The Musical, plus when the much-missed menu item is coming back and what exactly is in Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza.

How can I watch Mexican Pizza: The Musical?

According to a release, Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere on TikTok on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The satirical musical recounts the "harrowing" tale of how fans fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza, with lyrics from Hannah Friedman and music from Grammy-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,).

Fans will be invited to participate in TikTok challenges to create virtual duets with Parton and Cat.

When will the Mexican Pizza be back at Taco Bell?

Taco Bell says the Mexican Pizza will return to menus nationwide on May 19. But Taco Bell Rewards members will be able to order it starting May 17, depending on local availability.

In a release, Taco Bell added that it's working to "streamline operations and ingredient sourcing" to address shortages and leave a lighter environmental footprint, as well.

That includes a pilot "sauce packet recycling program" to help Taco Bell reach its goal of 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable consumer-facing packaging by 2025.

Why did Taco Bell drop the Mexican Pizza?

The company removed the item in November 2020 at the height of COVID lockdowns, as supply-chain issues made it difficult to source ingredients.

Its return was precipitated by a Change.org petition launched by Krish Jagirdar that generated more than 170,000 signatures.

"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food," Jagirdar said in a statement. "So Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households."

Jagidar added that "listening to their fans is clearly embedded in [Taco Bell's] DNA."

What's in Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza?

First rolled out in 1985, the Mexican Pizza is made up of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three-cheese blend.

A vegetarian option is also available without beef.