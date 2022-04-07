Disney World Unveils Affordable Housing Project in Florida

Disney

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has set aside almost 80 acres of land to build affordable housing. The development is still in its early planning stages, Disney said Wednesday, and subject to approvals.

The community would include around 1,300 units in "a variety of home choices" near the Disney World theme parks. It will be available for both the general public and cast members working at Disney World.

It will also be close by the Flamingo Crossings Town Center retail and dining area, which is being expanded. Flamingo Crossings is about a 15-minute drive to the Magic Kingdom and Epcot, and 10 minutes from Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

"The lack of affordable housing is affecting many people across our country," said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort. "With this initiative, we're lending a hand to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by tapping into the best of our company's strengths."

Read more: You Can Already Live in Disney World -- for an Outrageous Price

It comes two months after Disney announced a series of more upscale housing communities called Storyliving by Disney. The first Storyliving neighborhood will be located in Rancho Mirage, in the Greater Palm Springs area, and includes condos and single family homes. It also has zoning approval to build a hotel and dining, shopping and entertainment offerings, and there will be a 55+ area of the community. Disney plans for there to be a 24-acre "grand oasis" at the center of that neighborhood.

Disney World already also has a community for the ultra wealthy, called Golden Oak, where houses now range from $4 million to $16 million.