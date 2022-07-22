Dbrand Just Revealed New TMNT Google Pixel 6 Skins

Dbrand announced its new collection of Google Pixel 6 skins Thursday, and they're all themed after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The new skins will be available for the Pixel 6, 6a and 6 Pro.

The new skins will have a solid green background and a colored "headband" around the camera and light. There are four options for the headband, and they're all the classic TMNT colors: blue, red, purple and orange, for Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixels pic.twitter.com/yYtkiKnCBG — dbrand (@dbrand) November 5, 2021

Dbrand has the skins available for preorder now, and for $24.95 you can decorate your phone to match your favorite character from the series.

The company, which has a history of sardonic product launches, offered an explanation for this drop: "It's 2022 and society has run out of new ideas, choosing instead to repackage old ones. We want to cash in on that action."