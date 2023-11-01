Columbia Sportswear Announces Winter Gear Based on Luke Skywalker's Flight Suit

In what has now become something of an annual tradition now, Columbia Sportswear has announced a new line of Star Wars-themed winter wear to be available for purchase starting December 1. Previously Columbia has partnered with Boba Fett actor Temura Morrison for a line based on his now legendary suit, as well as a Clone Wars-inspired winter jacket set. This year the company appears to be going all out with a full ski suit in addition to a larger line of winter gear all themed around the one and only Luke Skywalker. Specifically, Luke's orange and white flight suit from the original trilogy which the company has dubbed the Skywalker Pilot Collection.

The main event of this collection features a familiar full-body orange suit with the iconic Star Wars ridged across the shoulders and down the arms. You can see greeblies on the the breast pocket of the jacket, as well as the Rebel insignia on the side. Inside the jacket, and across several other pieces in the collection, you'll find original Ralph McQuarrie artwork for the character we now know as Luke Skywalker. The inner material, with Columbia's "Omni-Tech" reflective panels, are more than enough to keep your whole body warm on the ski slopes and with that shade of orange all over there's no doubt you'll stand out when coming down the slopes.

Columbia Sportswear

The full collection becomes available to purchase at the Columbia website as well as select stores on December 1, but here's a quick look at the full line announced by Columbia Sportswear.