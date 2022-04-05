NPS/Jacob W. Frank

Are you feeling optimistic? Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, has a lot of hope for the future. So much hope that it's offering a $1,500 annual pass that doesn't become active till the year 2172.

The Inheritance Pass is part of a fundraising effort for Yellowstone Forever. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the park, so the pass is a nod to the next 150 years. It's meant to be passed down as an heirloom, but it also comes with a current annual pass so you can enjoy the park while you're still alive.

Yellowstone Forever funds wildlife conservation projects, trail maintenance efforts and sustainability efforts.

Yellowstone, the oldest national park in the US, is a natural wonderland of peaks, forests, valleys and geysers. It's famous for bison and other wildlife and welcomes millions of visitors each year.

The Inheritance Pass is a fun idea, but it also asks nature lovers to think deeply about the future and what it might look like for their descendants. What will it take to secure Yellowstone's future for another 150 years? That's an open question, and it's one that needs to be contemplated.