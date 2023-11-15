Black Friday Store Hours 2023: Here's When Target, Walmart and More Open

While early online Black Friday sales have already kicked off, nothing beats the thrill of bringing home an item (like the you've been eyeing same-day -- that is, if you don't mind waiting outside your favorite store for hours to shop.

Black Friday falls on Nov. 24 this year, following Thanksgiving, and it's the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. It's widely known for its door-busting sales, as well as chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.

Keep reading to find out store hours on Black Friday 2022. We'll keep the list updated as we find out more store openings.

What time will stores be open on Black Friday?

Here are the posted hours for top retailers on Black Friday. Keep in mind that hours at individual locations may vary.

Black Friday 2023 Store Hours Walmart Opens 5 a.m. Target Opens 6 a.m. Best Buy Not yet announced (Opened 5 a.m. in 2022) Macy's 6 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. GameStop Opens 5 a.m. Sam's Club Opens 10 a.m. Costco Opens 10 a.m. Bath & Body Works Opens 6 a.m. Dick's Sporting Goods Most locations open at 6 a.m. Apple stores Most locations open at 8 a.m. Lowe's Opens at 6 a.m. Home Depot Opens at 6 a.m. TJ Maxx Opens 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. Kohls Opens at 5 a.m Ulta Beauty Opens at 6 a.m. Academy Sports Opens at 5 a.m

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

An increasing number of retailers have made the decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day to give employees a chance to be with family.

We'll update this story with stores that are open on Nov. 24 and which are closed.