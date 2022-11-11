Black Fridayis the day after Thanksgiving and the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season. This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 25, 2022.



It's often marked by door-busting sales designed to entice holiday-gift shoppers. But it's also been marked by actual door-busting -- as well as chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.

Companies have worked to discourage riot-like conditions, including by spreading promotions throughout November and December.



"Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season," Walmart chief merchandising officer Charles Redfield said in a statement



Outdoor retailer REI announced last month that, from now on, it was sitting Black Friday out -- it will remain closed on both Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving week.



But despite those efforts, and the advent of Cyber Monday, it's still a major retail event. Here's a rundown of stores' hours on Black Friday 2022.

What time will stores be open on Black Friday?

Here are the posted hours for top retailers on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Keep in mind that hours at individual locations may vary.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

An increasing number of retailers have made the decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving day to give employees a chance to be with family. Here is a partial list of some of the bigger brands

Aldi

Apple

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ's

Costco

Home Depot

Lowe's



Nordstrom

Petco

Publix

Sam's Club

Staples

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Walmart

