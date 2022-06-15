The makers of cult-favorite hot sauce Sriracha earlier this year announced an impending summer supply shortage much to the dismay of spicy sauce-lovers everywhere. The shortage is due to a poor spring harvest of chili peppers used in making the beloved condiment, according to Huy Fong (PDF), the California-based maker of Sriracha.

Sriracha has already become scarce on store shelves on online retailers since the announcement. While a world -- or even a summer -- without Sriracha sounds like no fun at all, there are some excellent alternatives to add to your pantry shelves. From knockoff Srirachas to spins on the sweet and spicy sauce and even a few similar-but-different condiments to try on your soups, sandwiches and stir-fries, these are the best Sriracha alternatives for when you can't have the real thing.

La Gon Ma Chili crisp isn't an exact Sriracha replacement but it has a lot of the same flavors: heat, sweet and umami. Lao Gan Ma's chili crisp is another cult-favorite condiment and can add some nice pop to your foods when Sriracha isn't an option.

Fly by Jing Fly by Jing also makes an excellent chili crisp for topping sandwiches, ramen, stir-fries and dipping your dumplings and other dim sum favorites into. It sports a harmony of sweet, spicy and salty flavors, but with a bit more of umami punch courtesy of sesame oil, mushroom and fermented black bean. A jar of this addictive condiment will run you $15 or you can nab them at a discount if you buy four or six at once.

Fly by Jing While we're trying new sauces, Fly by Jing's Zhong sauce is equally excellent, although perhaps not as close in flavor to Sriracha as chili crisp. This dipping sauce gets a rich sweetness from brown sugar and aromatic soy sauce.

Momofuku David Chang and Momofuku make an equally delicious chili crunch condiment. This version has a healthy dose of sesame seeds and will keep your food sufficiently spiced until Sriracha comes back in stock.

Polar This is one I haven't tested yet, but the recipe is similar to Hoy Fung's Sriracha and this Thai-made chili sauce gets enthusiastic reviews on Amazon and elsewhere. A pack of six bottles will run you $18 on Amazon.

Bushwick Kitchen As you might expect, the popularity of Sriracha has spawned some knockoff creations. Bushwick Kitchen makes the Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha sauce. It's made from most of the same ingredients as Hoy Fung's sizzling sauce and appears to be in stock (for now).

Bushwick Kitchen The Sriracha shortage is as good a time as any to experiment with twists on the sauce. Bushwick Kitchen also makes a curry Sriracha that's in stock and selling for $11 a bottle.

Cholula Cholula's chili garlic sauce is another classic condiment that seems to be in short supply, but the sweet habanero is another good substitute that can shoulder some of Sriracha's load during the shortage. Amazon has bottles for just over $4 each when you buy a pack of six.

Melinda's Melinda's makes over a dozen excellent sauces that you can buy online. The closest to Sriracha is the tasty Thai Sweet Chili, but don't sleep on others, including the habanero honey mustard and black truffle hot sauce.

