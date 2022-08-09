Samsung Unpacked Livestream Wednesday New Wordle Strategy Nest vs. Ecobee Thermostat Today's Best Deals Under $25 Fitness Supplements Laptops for High School Samsung QLED vs. LG OLED TV Samsung Unpacked Predictions
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture

As Gas Prices Drop, So Does This Krispy Kreme Deal

Customers can "Beat the Pump" every Wednesday with a box of glazed donuts that cost the same as a gallon of gas.

Sarah Lord headshot
Sarah Lord
a dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen glazed donuts for the price of a gallon of gas every Wednesday through Labor Day. 
Krispy Kreme Donuts

Gas prices may be high (though falling), but Krispy Kreme is looking to make them taste a little sweeter. Every Wednesday through Labor Day, the donut-maker is offering a dozen glazed donuts for the price of a gallon of gas

The price will be determined by the national gas average listed on AAA.com every Monday -- it was $4.06 this week -- with the company posting the price the next day. 

Here's how to get your Krispy Kreme discount:

1. Check to see if your local Krispy Kreme is participating in the promotion.

Not every Krispy Kreme location is participating, and the promotion isn't valid in all of Canada. Check the list here to see if your local Krispy Kreme comes up.  

2. Head to a Krispy Kreme on Wednesday.

You can only get the promotion on Wednesdays, so make sure that's when you head to a store.

3. Ask for the "Beat the Pump Dozen."

You must specifically ask for the "Beat the Pump Dozen" in order to get the offer. Once you do, you should be able to get the entire dozen for the price of a gallon of gas. 

The offer is only available for the Original Glazed donut and has a limit of two per customer. 

More gas advice