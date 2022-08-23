iPhone 14 Rumors DIY Poster Hangers Wordle Tips Best Smart Thermostats Labor Day Sales Download Apple's Latest Updates Protect Your Money Pay Less for Gas
All the Gamescom Trailers: From Hogwarts Legacy to Dune: Awakening

Gamescom Opening Night Live was generous with the trailers.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
hogwarts
Hogwarts Legacy is coming out in 2023.
EA

 Gamescom Opening Night Live has come and gone, bringing with it a host of new trailers. Some good, some bad, but man... there are a lot of video games coming.

We got to see some of the big ones: Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights and Sonic Frontiers. But I'm also fairly keen on a few others, like The Expanse game, Atlas Fallen and Callisto Protocol.

Here, in alphabetical order, are all the trailers from Gamescom so far...

Atlas Fallen

Blacktail

Callisto Protocol

CrossfireX Babylon

Dead Island 2

Dorfromantik

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties

Dune Awakening

Everywhere

Friends vs Friends

Genshin Impact 3.0

Goat Simulator 3

Gotham Knights

High on Life

Hogwarts Legacy

Homeworld 3

Honkai Star Rail

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lies of P

Marauders

Moonbreaker

Moving Out 2

New Tales From the Borderlands

Park Beyond

Phantom Hellcat

Return to Monkey Island

Scars Above

Sonic Frontiers

Stranded: Alien Dawn

The Expanse

The Lords of the Fallen

The Outlast Trials

Under The Waves

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Where Winds Meet

Wyrdsong