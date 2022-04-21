Adorable Spider Monkey Born With Batman Symbol on Its Face

Brevard Zoo

There's going to be some superhero confusion at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida. A baby black-handed spider monkey arrived with an unusual face marking. It's the Batman symbol, not the Spider-Man symbol.

The baby was born to 31-year-old mom Shelley last Friday. "While we do not yet know the sex of the baby, our animal care staff noted that the youngling is doing well, holding on strong to mom and nursing successfully," the zoo announced, saying keepers were surprised to notice the unique face markings that resemble the Batman symbol.

The zoo shared a video of the charismatic youngster hanging onto its mother. Shelley is an experienced mom described as "a pro at caring for her offspring."

Black-handed spider monkeys live in rainforests in Central and South America and are facing habitat loss and threats from the illegal pet trade.

As far as I've been able to tell, the baby isn't exhibiting any stereotypical Batman personality traits such as brooding or speaking in a deep, gruff voice.

With its abilities to climb, swing and use its tail like an arm, the bambino already has more innate superpowers than Batman. The Batman symbol suggests a bounty of potential names. Bruce? Wayne? Pattinson? Patti? Welcome to the DC Universe, kiddo.