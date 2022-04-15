Adidas Sale: Buy One, Get One 50% Off Footwear and Apparel

Adidas

Spring is most definitely in the air. It's time to bust out those shorts and sneakers and take your workout to the street, park or track. If you need some fresh gear for working out or just chilling out, happening now. Buy one item and you'll get 50% off a second item of equal or lesser value when you use promo code BLOOM at checkout.

Adidas has a hub for the sale and it goes on for dozens of pages. Items include fresh footwear, tees, sweats, shorts, socks and tons more gear in all sizes and colors. There are a few exclusions, including but not limited to YEEZY, 4D, Ivy Park x Adidas, Select Ultraboost, Pharrell x Adidas, Disney, Human Made, limited edition Originals, Select NMD, Select Stan Smith, Select Superstar, Select adizero and gift cards.