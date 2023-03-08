5 Facial Skin Care Products You Need for a Sunny Spring Break

Heading on a beach vacation soon? You'll need to bring plenty of bathing suits and fun outfits, but when packing for your sunny spring break trip, make sure not to neglect your skin. Even if you have endless fun in the sun, the sun isn't always your friend. With some tropical locations reaching extreme UV radiation, you should avoid sunburns and dry skin by using these facial skin care products.

Amazon I've written about my love for the Supergoop GlowScreen before, but it truly is one of my favorite sunscreen products. I love how the sunscreen acts as a two-in-one by being both a primer and a sunscreen with an SPF of 40. Searching for a Supergoop dupe? Although not a primer, Trader Joe's Daily Sunscreen is of comparable quality to Supergoop.

Amazon If you've never experienced a sunburn on your lips, consider yourself lucky. I'm prone to awful sunburns, so every time I step out of the house, I apply sunscreen. However, I never thought of applying it to my lips -- well, that was before I got a wicked burn there. For weeks afterward, my lips were chapped and peeling. Now I make sure to have my Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm on hand. It's SPF 30, helping not just to hydrate your lips, but also to protect them from harmful sun rays.

Amazon After a long day in the sun, it's important to rehydrate your skin. That's where E.L.F's SuperHydrate Facial Moisturizer saves the day. One of my biggest gripes with some moisturizers is how greasy and heavy they can feel on your skin, but E.L.F's moisturizer leaves your face feeling refreshed rather than oily.

Amazon No packing list is complete without a solid facial cleanser. While I don't recommend this one for those with acne who need skin treatment, the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser works well for those looking to give their face a simple wash. I've always been a huge fan of Glossier's products, and I recently began using the Jelly Cleanser to wash my face every evening. The cleanser is more expensive than other facial cleansers, but a little goes a long way.