CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

12 of the Best St. Patrick's Day Deals Worth Checking Out Today

Save big on fashion, home goods, meal delivery and even DNA testing kits.

CNET Commerce headshot
CNET Commerce
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (7 items)

You don't need to have the luck of the Irish to save some money right now. Retail shops are joining bars and restaurants in celebrating the Feast of Saint Patrick this year with big discounts on home goods, apparel and more. We've gathered all the best St. Patrick's Day deals to help you keep all the green where it matters, in your pocket. Most offers are good through the weekend unless otherwise noted.

Get up to 20% off

Use code GOLD or LUCKY
ASOS

In the market for new spring outfits? Save up to 20% at ASOS when you shop its St. Patrick's Day sale. Use the code GOLD or LUCKY at checkout.

See at ASOS

AncestryDNA testing kit

Get $50 off
AncestryDNA

Think you might have a little Irish in you? Find out for sure with an AncestryDNA testing kit, now $50 off for St. Patrick's Day.

See at AncestryDNA

Get 60% off your first box of meals

Use code PAT60
Home Chef

Learning how to cook so you can finally nail down that corned beef recipe? Sign up with Home Chef and get 60% off your first box of meals when you use code PAT60.

See at Home Chef

Get 17% off your order

Use code LUCKY
Hanes

In the market for some lucky underwear? Hanes is here to help with 17% off your order when you use code LUCKY.

See at Hanes

Take an extra 15% off your purchase

Use code ENJOY15
SOPA Images/Getty images

Get your home ready for Easter with Kohl's Home sale and enjoy up to 40% off furnitures, appliances, kitchenware and more. Take an extra 15% off your purchase when you use code ENJOY15 at checkout.

See at Kohl's

Get up to 45% off select products

Use code PATTYS45
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/My Protein

Opt for a green shake over a green beer this St. Patrick's Day and use code PATTYS45 to get up to 45% off select products over at Myprotein. This offer ends today. 

See at Myprotein

Get up to 20% off one regular price

Use code DMX12
Office Depot

Get up to 20% off one regular-price item this weekend when you shop at Office Depot and use code DMX12 at checkout.

See at Office Depot

Get 20% off regular-price purchases

Use code 22MADEBYYOU
Michaels

Stock up on decorations at The Big Spring Sale. Michaels is giving customers up to 40% off craft materials, art supplies and even St. Patrick's Day accessories and decor. Found something not included in the sale? Use code 22MADEBYYOU to get 20% off regular-price purchases.

See at Michaels

Get 20% off flowers

Use code SAVETWENTY
1800Flowers

Get 20% off St. Patrick's Day flowers and gifts with code SAVETWENTY.

See at 1-800-Flowers

Get up to 70% off

No code needed
JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store

Get up to 70% off St. Patrick's Day decorations, fabric, decor and other goods.

See at JoAnn

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off on all St. Patrick's Day items

Use code LUCKY22
Spencers

Take advantage of the Buy 1 Get 1 50% off on all St. Patrick's Day apparel and accessories. Use code LUCKY22 to score free shipping.  

See at Spencer's

Get 20% off custom prints

Use code 22SPRING
Vistaprint

Get custom-made banners, flyers and swag this spring for 20% off when you use code 22SPRING at checkout (minimum order of $100).

See at Vistaprint

