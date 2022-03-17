12 of the Best St. Patrick's Day Deals Worth Checking Out Today

Deal Savings Price



















You don't need to have the luck of the Irish to save some money right now. Retail shops are joining bars and restaurants in celebrating the Feast of Saint Patrick this year with big discounts on home goods, apparel and more. We've gathered all the best St. Patrick's Day deals to help you keep all the green where it matters, in your pocket. Most offers are good through the weekend unless otherwise noted.

ASOS In the market for new spring outfits? Save up to 20% at ASOS when you shop its St. Patrick's Day sale. Use the code GOLD or LUCKY at checkout.

AncestryDNA Think you might have a little Irish in you? Find out for sure with an AncestryDNA testing kit, now $50 off for St. Patrick's Day.

Home Chef Learning how to cook so you can finally nail down that corned beef recipe? Sign up with Home Chef and get 60% off your first box of meals when you use code PAT60.

Hanes In the market for some lucky underwear? Hanes is here to help with 17% off your order when you use code LUCKY.

SOPA Images/Getty images Get your home ready for Easter with Kohl's Home sale and enjoy up to 40% off furnitures, appliances, kitchenware and more. Take an extra 15% off your purchase when you use code ENJOY15 at checkout.

Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/My Protein Opt for a green shake over a green beer this St. Patrick's Day and use code PATTYS45 to get up to 45% off select products over at Myprotein. This offer ends today.

Office Depot Get up to 20% off one regular-price item this weekend when you shop at Office Depot and use code DMX12 at checkout.

Michaels Stock up on decorations at The Big Spring Sale. Michaels is giving customers up to 40% off craft materials, art supplies and even St. Patrick's Day accessories and decor. Found something not included in the sale? Use code 22MADEBYYOU to get 20% off regular-price purchases.

1800Flowers Get 20% off St. Patrick's Day flowers and gifts with code SAVETWENTY.

JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store Get up to 70% off St. Patrick's Day decorations, fabric, decor and other goods.

Spencers Take advantage of the Buy 1 Get 1 50% off on all St. Patrick's Day apparel and accessories. Use code LUCKY22 to score free shipping.

Vistaprint Get custom-made banners, flyers and swag this spring for 20% off when you use code 22SPRING at checkout (minimum order of $100).

