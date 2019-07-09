Welcome to Mars

  • CNET
Mars has a whole lotta 'marsquakes' going on, NASA lander reveals

A load of new research from the InSight mission shows a dynamic world, inside and out.

<p>NASA's MRO stared into the abyss.</p>

NASA stares into dark, freaky pit on Mars

If you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss will gaze into you. Nietzsche could have been talking about Mars.

NASA is recruiting new astronauts as it aims for the moon and Mars

Want to go to the moon or even Mars? Here's what you need to be part of the Artemis Generation crew.

NASA captures rare view of dancing Mars dust devil, and it's a monster

It's a good thing we weren't on Mars when this massive dust devil whirled around.

NASA spots dramatic 'field of ice blocks' collapsing on Mars

Sing it with me: "Slip slidin' away!"

<p>An artist's rendering of asteroids in the asteroid belt.</p>

An asteroid traveled from beyond Mars to explode over Earth

For a moment, some Canadian skies had a second, streaking moon on Tuesday.

<p>Scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder shaped their material made of sand, bacteria and gel into various shapes to show its versatility.&nbsp;</p>

Self-healing bacteria bricks could help us build on the moon or Mars

This construction Franken-material's alive -- and it could be a more sustainable solution for building.

<p>This shows&nbsp;<a href="http://2018.igem.org/Team:Stanford-Brown-RISD/Experiments">mycelium growing on simulated martian soil</a>.</p>

NASA's Mars habitats could be made from a surprising material: fungi

Please step into my humble Mars mushroom room.

<p>This annotated image of Mars shows the area where water ice is close to the surface.</p>

NASA finds Mars water ice deposits astronauts could reach with a shovel

According to NASA's "treasure map," future red planet astronauts won't have to carry all their water from Earth.

<p>This close-up from Dec. 5 shows some small, rounded formations on Mars.</p>

NASA Curiosity rover spots fascinating 'little round items' on Mars

Mars is a wonderland of delightful and curious rocks.

<p>This bioprinted bone sample was made with human stem cells, blood plasma and bone cement.</p>

Scientists 3D-print human skin and bone for Mars astronauts

Mars explorers could turn to 3D printers to treat burns and broken bones.

