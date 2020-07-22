Longtail

<p>Is the new Apple iOS 14 just Android in disguise?</p>

All the iOS 14 features coming to iPhones that Android had first

Google was ahead of the curve on these features that Apple announced are coming to the iPhone this fall.

Moto G Fast vs. Moto E: Here's which sub-$200 Motorola phone to buy

Both Motorola phones are solid options if your budget is under $200 -- and if you're trying to decide which one to get, we're here to help.

iPhone SE vs. Galaxy S10E (and other affordable rivals): All the specs compared

See how Apple's newest iPhone SE stacks up against other budget phones you can buy in 2020.

<p>Nokia Lumia 1020</p>

iPhone 11 Pro's camera compared with this 2013 phone is a surprisingly close match

The Nokia Lumia 1020 was the photography champ of its day. Seven years on, how does it compare to today's top shooter?

<p>A render of the Galaxy Fold 2, based on rumors.</p>

Galaxy Fold 2: All the rumors, leaks and speculation ahead of Samsung's Aug. 5 event

Will the Galaxy Fold 2 get a Z in its name? Could it be waterproof and get rid of the first model's biggest screen eyesore? Rumors say yes.

OnePlus Nord's YouTube docuseries is really weird, but I can't stop watching it

Commentary: The four-part YouTube series is basically a reality show about making a phone, and it's full of drama.

Are there any good wireless earbuds under $50?

If you don't want to spend a bundle on AirPods or Galaxy Buds Plus, you can still get a great pair of wireless earbuds.

<p>iOS 14 brings a number of refinements large and small to iPhones including the ability to pin widgets to your home screen and a feature called Smart Stack..</p>

Hands-on with iOS 14: We downloaded the public beta so you don't have to

The public beta of Apple's new iPhone software is out. Here's an early look at what's coming in the fall, from widgets to App Clips and beyond.

iPhone SE vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Save or splurge?

We compare the specs and day-to-day performance of the cheapest and fanciest iPhones to see how they stack up.

WatchOS 7: Soon, your Apple Watch will know just how fit you really are

WatchOS 7, due to arrive this fall, brings new metrics that can reveal a lot about your overall health and can monitor fitness levels as you age.

<p>Moto G Power</p>

Is it a better value to buy a used older-generation flagship or a new budget phone?

Is 2017's Galaxy S8, preowned, better than a brand-new Moto G8 Power? There are many factors to consider besides price.

Are you still using a phone case?

The latest rugged phones laugh at drops while looking good.

5G will change the way we play games and use VR

Samsung's next phones will come with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus

Going to court online is supposed to be safer. For many, it's actually much worse

Chinese phones can be great deals, but here's what you should know

Steve Wozniak sues Google over YouTube bitcoin scam

