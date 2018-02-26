Your Samsung phone can turn into a PC with touchpad

Mobile World Congress 2018
Your Samsung phone can turn into a PC with touchpadSamsung's newest Dex dock envisions making the Galaxy phone a multitouch controller and low-key computer: just add monitor.
Transcript
Will the future of your phone involve turning it into a computer? Samsung Dex debited last year. It was a dock that made your phone into a light PC once you added a monitor and mouse. The new Dex dock works with the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Its new trick is it will dock your Samsung phone horizontally, turning the phone itself into a multi touch track pad. The new dock also supports higher resolution for monitors, up to 2K. Phones as PCs have been explored before. Both in Dex and in Microsoft's technology with continuum years ago. Samsung envisions Dex as an enterprise solution and a B to B tool for institutions like banks and small businesses, more than everyday users. And added Samsung Knox security, promises that maybe you could dock your phone and automatically access specialized apps the moment you're connected. And leave them once you're undocked. The multi-touch controls allow browser window adjustments, some inertial scrolling that feels like a laptop, and even point and tap game controls, if games build-in support. [MUSIC] Final Fantasy 15 pocket edition is the first to use it. Samsung is working with about 30 or 40 partners, it says for other decks optimized apps. Decks also runs almost any other Android app as long as it works with Nougat and it can work with other services like Citrix, a mobile Microsoft Office Suite and Google apps. An on-screen soft keyboard will eventually maybe make a physical keyboard unnecessary, too. The only thing DeX lacks is access to the fingerprint sensor. It's blocked by the vented dock. You'll need to use a pin code or iris scan if you want to use the new DeX as a secure computer. DeX isn't designed for everyone. But it's another step forward in imagining at how phones could eventually power your workspace, maybe. [MUSIC]