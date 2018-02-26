The Latest New Products Must-See
Your video, "Your Samsung phone can turn into a PC with touchpad "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Mobile World Congress 2018

Your Samsung phone can turn into a PC with touchpad

Samsung's newest Dex dock envisions making the Galaxy phone a multitouch controller and low-key computer: just add monitor.
1:46 /
Transcript
Will the future of your phone involve turning it into a computer? Samsung Dex debited last year. It was a dock that made your phone into a light PC once you added a monitor and mouse. The new Dex dock works with the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Its new trick is it will dock your Samsung phone horizontally, turning the phone itself into a multi touch track pad. The new dock also supports higher resolution for monitors, up to 2K. Phones as PCs have been explored before. Both in Dex and in Microsoft's technology with continuum years ago. Samsung envisions Dex as an enterprise solution and a B to B tool for institutions like banks and small businesses, more than everyday users. And added Samsung Knox security, promises that maybe you could dock your phone and automatically access specialized apps the moment you're connected. And leave them once you're undocked. The multi-touch controls allow browser window adjustments, some inertial scrolling that feels like a laptop, and even point and tap game controls, if games build-in support. [MUSIC] Final Fantasy 15 pocket edition is the first to use it. Samsung is working with about 30 or 40 partners, it says for other decks optimized apps. Decks also runs almost any other Android app as long as it works with Nougat and it can work with other services like Citrix, a mobile Microsoft Office Suite and Google apps. An on-screen soft keyboard will eventually maybe make a physical keyboard unnecessary, too. The only thing DeX lacks is access to the fingerprint sensor. It's blocked by the vented dock. You'll need to use a pin code or iris scan if you want to use the new DeX as a secure computer. DeX isn't designed for everyone. But it's another step forward in imagining at how phones could eventually power your workspace, maybe. [MUSIC]

New releases

Video: These apps will get you ready for baseball season
These apps will get you ready for baseball season
1:53
Spring training games have begun and baseball's regular season will get underway later this month on March 29.
Play video
Video: The hottest phones announced at MWC in 60 seconds
The hottest phones announced at MWC in 60 seconds
1:04
Samsung's two new flagship phones, Nokia's blast from the past, and the Vivo phone that gives you a taste of what phones will look...
Play video
Video: 7 buzzworthy phones at Mobile World Congress
7 buzzworthy phones at Mobile World Congress
2:57
The Galaxy S9 is not the only new player. There's an iPhone X clone from Asus, a classic Nokia that makes a comeback and a futuristic...
Play video
Video: Samsung's Galaxy S9 is nice, but the Vivo Apex Concept is nicer
Samsung's Galaxy S9 is nice, but the Vivo Apex Concept is nicer
5:59
The Vivo Apex Concept might not be ready for the big time, but everyone's talking about it. The Galaxy S9 is a solid update, and the...
Play video
Video: Cheap phone, big ol' battery: It's the ZenFone Max Plus
Cheap phone, big ol' battery: It's the ZenFone Max Plus
1:24
Meet the newest bargain phone, fresh from CES 2018: the ZenFone Max Plus.
Play video
Video: Share your battery power with Cat S41 phone
Share your battery power with Cat S41 phone
1:40
The rugged Cat S41 phone can also take photos underwater.
Play video
Video: Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 1
Best of CES 2018: Highlights from Day 1
19:40
We wrap up the best of what CNET editors saw on the first full day of the show -- including VR, fingerprint sensors and robot dogs.
Play video
Video: See the first in-screen fingerprint scanner in action
See the first in-screen fingerprint scanner in action
1:32
Synaptics' scanner is hidden under the screen instead of in a button -- it's going to be a huge, huge trend in 2018.
Play video