Xfinity Home makes mixing security and smart home automation easy

With lots of third-party support and good equipment of its own, Comcast's home security service makes sense, especially if you're already a customer.
Comcast infinity home delivers all the stuff you'd expect from a home security service but also lets you add in third party smart home devices to create a custom automation and security setup. For example, if you already have devices from partners like Lutron, Chamberlain, Philips and Nest, you can integrate them just by linking them under the xfinity app That means that, with just the one app, you can control your home and set up automations like having the lights in your house come on at a specific time, or for motion sensors triggered, or have a camera record a video clip when a door is opened. You can access and create rules through a web portal too. And if you have one of Comcast's X1 DVRs, you can view your setup from TVs in your home and control devices with your voice. and unlike some of its competition, adding things like a connected thermostats from Nest's or xfinity's own easy to install Zen doesn't affect your monthly bill or contract. There is a contract for service in general though, a twenty-four month one that runs $40 a month unless you hit a special sale. While that package does include a few security sensors and a nice touch screen control center for monitoring everything on your system, you'll probably want more sensors or perhaps a camera or two, which also comes with their own $10 a month per camera service charge, if you want 24/7 recording. So yes, the costs can add up, but they're still competitive. And if you've already got compatible smart-home devices, and want one app to control them all, Xfinity Home is an easy answer. [MUSIC]

