Will Apple Music have many people to charge?After three months of free trials, Apple Music begins charging subscribers Wednesday. We asked people if they were planning to pay -- and had a hard time finding people who were using it at all.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Apple started Apple Music with a big freebie. Three months no charge. But now those free trials are ending. We asked people if they've tried Apple Music and if they like it. So have you tried Apple Music? I have not. Why haven't you tried it out? I've actually never heard of it. Have you signed up for Apple Music? No, I don't think so. Have you guys signed up for Apple Music? I have not. I have not either. No, we haven't. Not yet. No, I haven't. Not yet. Not yet? Do you plan to? I haven't decided. Why are you still thinking about it? Just because there's so much free music out there. I haven't really Figured out if I wanna start subscribing to anything yet. Have you signed up for Apple Music? Yeah, I was for one month. Have you turned off the auto-renew so that you're not charged? Yeah. What programs do you use? Maybe YouTube. You have wi-fi everywhere in the city, so it's better. Have you tried Apple Music? Yeah, I tried it. Do you plan to pay? No I turned off that auto radio option. When did you turn it off? As soon as I bought it. What was it about it that you decided you didn't wanna pay for it? Because there is already like free streaming music. So have you signed up for Apple music? Yes, I have. Do you plan to pay for it once the free trial is done? You know, I am not so sure anymore. This whole apple music thing is very frustrating. How has it frustrated you? It's, I don't know, its Created a lot of complexities. I don't know if my music is synced up between my phone, my iPad, my computer. Is it in? Is it not in? Is it in the cloud? What Apple has done is introduced a service that's basically a Spotify, but from Apple. But you haven't tried out the Apple rival to it. I have not at all. Is that because, why are you- I didn't know about it. You're happy with Spotify? Yeah it's just convenient, it's hooked up to all my devices. Why haven't you tried it? I have a Spotify subscription so I really no need to do it. Because I use Spotify, and I've already built all my playlists and shared them. We ended up speaking with over 20 iPhone owners. Most people said they just weren't using Apple Music. Even with people who tried it, nobody was certain about paying. And that is probably music to Spotify's ears. For CNET, this is Joan Solsman. [MUSIC]