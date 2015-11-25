Why you should buy a PS4 for 2016

GameSpot
Why you should buy a PS4 for 2016Our very own Ashley Esqueda joins up with the staff at GameSpot to give you 4 reasons why picking up a PS4 this holiday season is a great idea.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Sony's Playstation 4 is already a massive powerhouse this console generation. It's selling like crazy, which means a lot of your friends are probably already on the Playstation network playing games, but if you haven't picked one up yet, I've got four reasons why the Playstation 4 is the console you should pick up this holiday season. Reason number 4, they cut the price by $50 bucks in October. Even though the PlayStation 4 is selling like hotcakes Sony still did us all a favor by cutting by cutting the price of the base console by $50. Well that's money you can put towards and extra controller or a game, which is always appreciated in our book. You'll be running the best console version of most cross platform games and although there isn't any backward compatibility, half of our next reason might help solve that problem. Which brings me to reason number three, Playstation subscription services. Playstation Now is Sony's game streaming service that puts a huge library of Playstation 3 and older games on demand while View is a fairly comprehensive TV service for anyone looking to cut their cable cord. Both services have additional monthly fees, but if you have the cash to pony up, it's a convenient way of reliving your favorite games without the need to clutter up your entertainment center with older disks and cases, and also allow you to cut the cord between you and y our cable overlord. Reason number 2, sweet exclusives Bloodborne, Until Dawn, and Journey are already all available, and next year's lineup includes Uncharted 4, a new Ratchet and Clank game, and The Last Guardian, not to mention Horizon: Zero Dawn and Grand Turismo 7, which we don't have official release dates for, but are confirmed Playstation 4 exclusives. And our number one reason. You'll be ready for the future of gaming. Because Playstation VR will require a Playstation 4 to work when it hits retail shelves. If stomach dropping 360 degree immersive video gaming sounds like something you want to check out, without investing in a VR ready PC, the PS4 is a really smart choice. Picking up a Playstation 4 this holiday season and beyond is a no-brainer. I mean, Sony has always been dedicated to gamers and the games they play, and this console cycle is no different. And with Playstation Now and Playstation Vue, Sony's looking to expand and add more value to your Playstation 4. So pick one up this holiday. [MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC]