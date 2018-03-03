Your video, "What's new to watch online for March 2018 "
What's new to watch online for March 2018

New installments of "Jessica Jones," "Roseanne" and even "March of the Penguins" will stream in the third month of the year.
Here's what's new to stream in March. Netflix has the second season of Jessica Jones starting on March 8th. I've seen the first five episodes and it seems pretty solid. The second season focuses on Jessica's origin. Sticking with Netflix, you can catch the second season of the dark comedy Santa Clarita Diet starting on March 23rd. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant come across as very likable characters considering all the murder that takes place on this show. Ricky Gervais has a new comedy special titled Ricky Gervais: Humanity, it will be on Netflix starting on March 13th. The final season of Love hits Netflix on March 9th. If you like cringing when you watch comedies, you might like Love. A Series of Unfortunate Events season two comes to Netflix on the 30th of March. On March 23, you can watch the Netflix original movie Game Over Man. It's an action comedy from the guys who brought you Workaholics. Switching gears to Hulu, everything old is new again. You can watch the return of American Idol starting on March 12. This is the 16th season of the program, but the first on a new network. On March 28, get ready for the return of Roseanne. The series originally signed off in 1997. The new season brings back a lot of original cast members plus both Beckys. You look like you want to know about penguins. On March 23rd, Hulu has March of the Penguins 2, The Next Step. It's a Hulu original and Morgan Freeman is back as the narrator. Over on Amazon, you can watch the second season of Sneaky Pete starting on March 9th. Hulu and Amazon have a lot of James Bond movies coming back online in March. Golden Eye, On Her Majesties Secret Services and View to Kill are just a few of the titles available to stream. For more information on what's coming and going online Check out CNET. COM/NETPICKS. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.

