CNET First Look
What's it like wearing a fitness ring?Motiv tracks heart rate, steps, sleep, and it's practically invisible. That's the best part.
Transcript
What I'm wearing on my finger isn't a wedding band. It's a fitness tracker. This titanium and plastic ring, the Motiv Ring, launched last year, costs $200. There are firmware updates that have made it even easier to use. It tracks heart rate, it tracks steps and it tracks sleep. Now I've worn a lot of fitness watches and fitness bands, but I've never worn a fitness ring. Motive has about three days of battery life, charging up quickly from a little USB charger. It tracks steps and heart rate. It has it's own simple system of measurement. Only active minutes count. Or specifically, over ten minutes and about a hundred steps a minute. Accumulate enough weekly minutes and you can set a new goal. Motos ring also track sleep, log in your average bedtime habits. Resting heart rate is measured daily and average heart rate is shown during active exercise in app. The motive ring has no notifications, just an LED light when the battery is low. It doesnt vibrate either. It doesnt do anything. You just have to trust that the ring is tracking Or check the app for updates. It's waterproof, so you can wear it while showering or swimming. It's comfortable. If you've got a smartwatch or a fitness tracker then you don't need something like the Motiv ring, which is redundant. But if you don't have anything on your wrist, do I think it's worth it for you to get the motive ring? I do. I've worn it for weeks, but you have to get it sized for the right Motiv ring fit. And it's not adjustable, so once you've made your choice you're stuck with it. This is definitely the most laid back tracker I've ever tried, and may be the smallest. It shows that basic stats could be recorded in all sorts of jewelry and accessories smaller than a watch.