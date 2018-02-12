Your video, "What the heck is blockchain? "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

What the heck is blockchain?

Blockchain makes bitcoin tick, but it's much bigger than that cryptocurrency. Here's how it works and why it might change how you buy anything from mangoes to diamonds.
1:49 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] What is blockchain? Blockchain is a network of computers that polices itself, so people or businesses can cooperate without fear that somebody is tampering with the data. Today most data is sealed up at a central organization, like a bank or the Department of Motor Vehicles. Watching moves that information to a decentralized shared network [UNKNOWN] theaters maybe even thousands of them. To create an open transparent and mutable database. That data can include everything from sales transactions to medical records. It's called the block chain because computers periodically collect transactions into group called blocks. Each block gets a digital fingerprint called a hash And each new block's hash is cryptographically linked to the previous block's hash, basically forming an unbreakable chain. Any tampering with a transaction is easily detected and rejected because it messes up the hash, not only of the block it's in, but also every other block added afterward. If a tampered block is on your computer, the rest of the blockchain just ignores it. In the future for instance, there maybe a blockchain network for concert ticket sales. You want to buy a ticket from a stranger, somebody you might not trust in the real world. The blockchain takes care of confirming that the original owners legitimate hasn't sold the ticket already and that you're the new owner. Then the network blocks the data. [MUSIC] Many companies are investing in blockchain and many more are investigating Walmart is testing blockchain so it can quickly pull contaminated food from store shelves and [UNKNOWN] as tracking diamonds. So you can be sure those anniversary earings didn't fund somebody's war. You might not notice blockchain as it makes businesses run more smoothly. But more directly, it should bring you peace of mind. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video