We wear Pizza Hut's pizza-ordering, TV-pausing shoes

We wear Pizza Hut's pizza-ordering, TV-pausing shoesPie Tops II are a publicity stunt. But what's inside these things and what do they feel like?
How do I feel about wearing something like this? I feel emotionally insecure about wearing these. [MUSIC] What has Pizza Hut's name and isn't pizza? Shoes. You may have no idea of this, but Pizza Hut made a limited run of shoes last year. That ordered pizza with the press of a button. It was like an Amazon Dash button for your feet. It was a publicity stunt and that stunt with high tops too. Pizza Hut's making only 250 pairs of these, 50 of which will be sold, others given away. So what do they do? They order Pizza Hut pizzas and now they pause live TV. I look at wearable tech. I thought I'd give them a try. I'm not really a sneaker head. In fact, I'm wearing Skecher shoes. That's usually what I wear everyday. These are high top, too, so I don't know how they compare against other high tops. They look really red. And they're smart shoes. I'm gonna try them on, my size 11, super wide feet. I don't even know how to tie shoes well. This feel thick. Let's kick my other shoes away. I feel okay. I mean, the look is growing on me. I like them. They are probably more stylish than the average shoes that I wear which s not saying very much. They feel good. They feel good, there's like a lot of A lot of shoe there. These things are absurd. Pie tops two come in all red or what red. Their tech is in the tongues. Basically velcro pockets where the tech is hiding. Took off the adhesive. One side has a flick smart button that pairs via Bluetooth to a pizza hut high-tops app on phones. And will auto-order pizza when you set up with a single click, double click, or click and hold. I wasn't able to reprogram it but there is a Flic button that exists. It's an actual product that can be used to control other things like smart home controls. The other side has an IR blaster like one of those novelty key chains. When it's near a supported cable box with DVR, it pauses TV automatically. That's it. No extra program functions, no volume or on/off or channel controls. only certain cable box DVRs work. And be patient. It takes a few seconds. Lo and behold. I'm getting more into it now. [SOUND] [MUSIC] Is that the air pump? No, no air pump. I that the [INAUDIBLE]? Some people love the look of the shoes. I felt a little less confident. It's a conversation starter. Hey, what's up? Right now, they're easily the most interesting thing about me. So they have dominated my look at this point. There's like two reason why I guess you'd even be interested in shoes like this, which I wouldn't be. But one is for their smart features, maybe, which are kind of eh. And the other is the crazy look, maybe, that they're Pizza Hut branded, which They're not that over the top. It could be worse, right? It could be a Pizza Hut jacket. [MUSIC] These shoes are an absurd publicity stunt that's being used to sell pizza tying to basketball tournaments. But imagine if this were used in other ways. Technically the idea of smart buttons in shoes could do all sorts of things. Maybe you could turn on lights, or maybe you could use it to ping for an alert. In fact, you could put all sorts of smart buttons into these shoes in those pockets. It's just that they're customized right now. So, smart shoes are here. The question is where are they gonna go next? [MUSIC]