Your video, "Waymo and Uber settle legal battle, Apple not worried about iOS code leak "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Waymo and Uber settle legal battle, Apple not worried about iOS code leak

In this week's wrap-up, Uber and Waymo end their fight over trade secrets and self-driving tech. Meanwhile, crucial iOS code leaked online but Apple says it's outdated.
1:50 /
Transcript
This is is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. The legal battle between Uber and Alphabets Waymo is now over. The two were in courts with Waymo alleging that Uber used stolen Waymo trade secrets in Uber self-driving vehicle program. In Uber statement regarding the settlement, its CEO said, we do not believe that any trade secrets Made their way from Waymo to Uber nor do we believe that Uber has used any of Waymo's proprietary information in its self-driving technology. Uber will give Waymo a 0.34% equity stake in the company as payment, That could be worth around $245 million based on Uber's $72 billion valuation. [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] Source code from Apple's IOS leaked online on GitHub. The code was labeled iBoot, which loads the actually IOS operating system and essentially makes sure all software that loads on Apple's devices is secure. Apple told c|net that quote, old source code from three years ago appears to have been leaked, but by design, the security of our products doesn't depend on the secrecy of our source code, end quote. Apple also issued also a DMCA take down of the code. It have removed it, the copies of the code are still available online elsewhere. [MUSIC] Nest will no longer operate as an independent division under it's current company Alphabet. Instead, Nest will become part of Google. The combination to allow for better integration between Google's artificial intelligence tech and Nest hardware. After that news hit, Nest co-founder Matt Rogers announced he was leaving the company after the transition was complete. Rogers will be spending his time on Insight.org, a venture firm he co-founded. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app, available for iOS and Android.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video