Verykool Spark review: A forgettable dual-SIM phone

CNET First Look
Verykool Spark review: A forgettable dual-SIM phoneThe sleek Verykool Spark has two SIM-card slots, but is plagued by a poor camera.
Transcript
[MUSIC] It's thin, stylish and even budget friendly. Hi I'm Sarah Mitroff with CNET and today we're taking a first look at the Verykool Spark. Verykool has made a name for itself with low cost phones that can be used all over the world. [UNKNOWN] Like other very cool models, the Spark is the dual send phone. Meaning it has two sim card slots, that you can use it on two wireless networks at once. This is phone is slim and sleek with an all plastic body that looks like the Samsung galaxy four. There's the bright five inch, twelve eighty by seven twenty resolution screen, which is crisp and readable. On the back there's a smooth cover with a textured look. Remove it to get to the battery and microSD and two SIM card slots. One standard SIM and one micro Sim. Inside the Spark is packing a 1.3 GHz media tech processor, 1 GB of RAM. And 2 GBs of internal storage. The processor will serve you well for playing games and launching apps, but just don't expect the phone to feel fast. The phone supports 3G and can get HSPA+ 4G speeds, but there's no LTE. The Spark is running Android 4.2 Jellybean, and comes with most of the stock Google apps like Gmail and Google Search. Very cool, also included a few of its own apps including a file manager and a to do list. There's a 12 megapixel camera on the back and a two megapixel front facing camera, and neither is all that impressive. Even though I tried to focus the camera while shooting, many of my photos came out fuzzy and had lighting problems. At 200 dollars off contract, the unlocked dual sim very cool spark offers a lot of value. Just don't expect any high end features with this budget minded device. You can read my full review on Cnet.com. I'm Sarah Mitroff and thanks for watching.