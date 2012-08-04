Verizon's Samsung Intensity III is a simple 'rugged' phone

CNET First Look
Verizon's Samsung Intensity III is a simple 'rugged' phoneBuilt to military specs to stand up against shock, dust, and humidity (but not water), the Samsung Intensity III from Verizon is a simple slider phone that can withstand a few knocks.
Transcript
