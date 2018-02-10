Your video, "Unboxing Apple's new HomePod "
We'll show you what comes inside the box of Apple's new HomePod and what it's missing.
The HomePod has arrived. Now this is an important product for Apple, because it's the first in the smart speaker category. So let's see what's inside the box of this 350 dollar Apple product. [MUSIC] Okay, so the first thing I'm noticing is the weight of this thing. It is heavy, much more so than, say, the Amazon Echo or the Google Home. Now let's get all this out of the way. And I'm gonna keep the blocks because I'm hoping there is some other things inside. Let's focus on the speaker itself. Forst it is base gray as you can see. And the plug is already connected to the speaker itself. So in terms of designer thing it's a good looking speaker. It's a cylinder kinda like the Mac Pro. And it's covered in this mess like fabric that you see here With what looks to be a plastic top, but let's peel off the plastic to confirm. And yep, that's plastic underneath too. [MUSIC] But honestly, what strikes me the most is the cable. I'm so used to seeing the USB and a wall adaptor for Apple products. And even the material itself of the cable is different. It also seems to be covered in fabric may be to avoid knotting, not so sure in fact the entire cable is completely attached to the speaker and there's no way to disassemble any part of it. So let's flip this thing over, and the bottom looks like plastic as well, but it feels more like a soft rubber with the Apple logo, of course. So back to the box. We have the instruction manual, which is pretty short and the Apple logo sticker. And that's it, guys. No more cables, no more wall adapters, no more fun surprises. That's all you get inside the box of this $350 home pod. Well, I think this has been one of the shortest unboxings in CNET history. Let's go over what's in the box once again. The box, the HomePod, and yeah the sticker. Now check out our full review of Apple's HomePod at CNET.com.

