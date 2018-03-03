Uber Health takes you to the doc, Marvel's 'Infinity War' to hit theaters early

Tech Today
Uber Health takes you to the doc, Marvel's 'Infinity War' to hit theaters earlyToday's big tech stories include Uber's new ride service for medical appointments, Equifax adding 2.4 million more people to its already massive hack total and Marvel moving the release of "Avengers: Infinity War" up by a week.
Transcript
This is c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. Uber wants to drive you to your doctor. The company announced Uber Health, a non-emergency service for patients to get to their medical appointments. The service complies with HIPAA privacy rules and allows participating providers to book a ride for patients. The service was in beta at around 100 healthcare facilities and is now publicly available for medical offices across the United States. Equifax is back with more bad news about the major hack it suffered in 2017. It added 2.4 million customers to the massive 145.5 million people already affected by the breach. According to the company these additional victims were not initially included in the affected list because only names and partial driver's license numbers were stolen and not social security number. Equifax assured the public these added users were not part of any new hacks. Marvel announced it would be moving the release date of its upcoming superhero blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. Instead of hitting theaters on Friday May 4th 2018. It will bow a week earlier on April 27th. The announcement came after a cheeky back and forth on Twitter between Avenger's star Robert Downey Jr. and Marvel. The bump gives Avengers 4 an extra week at the box office before Deadpool 2's release on May 18th and Solo a Star Wars story on May 25th.