Tech Today

Twitter to show more live events, Siri may get a speaker

In today's tech news, Twitter opens up 12 new livestreaming partnerships, Instagram Stories experiences an outage and Apple's Siri speaker could be announced in June.
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Twitter announced on Monday it's going to be showing a lot more live events with 12 new partnerships in news, sports and music. The social network will bring the first of several concerns on Monday 13th with Zac Brown Band and for May 14th, 20 WNBA regular season games will stream for the next Three seasons. Instagram users were frustrated on Monday by a bug that prevented them from uploading images to the photo sharing app's new stories feature. The Facebook owned company said in a tweet that it was aware of the problem and it was working on a solution. Users were still able to view previously uploaded images. Look out Alexa, the rumored Siri Speaker could debut at Apple's worldwide Developers Conference in early June. An Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, believes there is an over 50% chance of this happening. If true Apple would be entering a growing living room AI assistant market with Amazon's Echo speaker and the Google Home already battling it out. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the Cnet Tech Today app available for IOS and Android. [SOUND]

