Tech Today

Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook

In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is being accused of patent infringement by BlackBerry.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the company plans to offer its Blue Checkmark verification badge to everyone. The company is currently working on a new process to verify people's identity. Twitter's CEO said that the current version of verification is broken. And it is something the company needs to fix. In 2016 Twitter opened up it's verification process but that system was scrapped after a number of controversial individuals received verification. The state of Washington approved it's own net neutrality law which prohibits internet service providers from blocking or slowing down web content. [MUSIC] The Washington Law will likely run into the opposition by the US Federal Government because the FCC approved a provision that prohibits states from enacting their own net neutrality laws. A number of other states like New York and New Jersey have executive orders in place that indirectly preserve net neutrality. Those orders require ISPs that do business with those states to adhere to the principles of net neutrality. Blackberry is suing Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram over patents related to messaging services. Blackberry said it has a strong claim that Facebook has infringed on its intellectual property. A lawyer for Facebook said, Blackberry's suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business. Having abandoned its efforts to innovate. Blackberry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app available for iOS and Android.

