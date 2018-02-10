Your video, "Twitter posts a profit, Chrome to warn about non-secure sites "
Twitter posts a profit, Chrome to warn about non-secure sites

Today's major tech headlines include Twitter's first posting of a profit, Google's Chrome browser warning users about standard HTTP sites and Amazon beginning free Whole Foods deliveries to four US cities.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Twitter has announced that it made its first actual profit in Q4 of last year but the service is still struggling to show consistent user growth. That said, Twitter does have 12 million more users compared to this time last year It does seem that the introduction of the 280 character limit has brought some users back to the network. Starting in July any site that's not protected with encryption will show as not secure in Google's Chrome browser. The move fulfills a promise that Google made three years ago. The change will take effect in Chrome 68 which is due out in July. [MUSIC] Chrome remains the Internets most popular browser. And finally, Amazon has begun free whole foods delivery to prime now members in four US cities. The program is active in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach and the plan is to expand across the country throughout the rest of the year. Free, two hour delivery applies to orders over $35. And another eight if you want your items within a single hour. [MUSIC] You could stay up to date the latest by downloading the c/net tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

