Twitter makes it easy to find first tweets

CNET Update
Twitter makes it easy to find first tweetsSamsung sets a high price for its smartwatches, Google lets you snap a photo with voice commands, and Twitter celebrates its eighth birthday by looking back at users' first tweets.
Transcript
It's time to worry about how much time you've wasted on Twitter I'm Bridget Carey and this is your CNET update. Samsung's Smart watches will cost you a pretty penny Samsung announced the price -- of its new wearable devices. Figure -- Smart watch is 300 dollars. -- -- -- which is the model without a camera cost 200 dollars and that's also the price of the cooler looking -- fit -- with a curved screen. Now -- -- devices hits stores April 11 which is the same day as the arrival of the galaxy S five Smartphone. I wouldn't rush to be the first -- your Smart watch. I mean figure devices may be all right but a bunch of entry powered Smart watches with Android where are coming out this year. And in that a 360 is launching sometime in the summer. You just have to see what else is out there before dropping 300 dollars on a year. In the meantime Android owners you'll -- -- -- voice command trick to show off to your friends. Using that Google's search apps on Android say okay Google take a photo or you could say take a video. If you don't -- is the magic words -- Google and you can tap the microphone to say take a file out and when you do you it'll launch the camera app. A prototype controller for valves upcoming steam machine game console is going through an evolution. It's keep its unique touch pads -- -- buttons. Including directional up down left and right buttons -- this -- machine isn't your typical -- -- system. It's -- -- PC games on your TV and PC games are usually program for mice and keyboards. CNET reviewer Eric Franklin got to play with the controller this week. He says the touch pads were so sensitive that -- to get used to it during the short time tested it. And on the topic of game systems PlayStation owners will have exclusive access to the original TV shows -- According to the Wall Street Journal Sony's working on -- TV show called powers. It's based -- a comic book. And it'll be available on the PlayStation network. Twitter has been around for eight years and to have some birthday fun Twitter launched a site where it's really easy to look up your very first -- and share it. You got it first -- -- dot com and you can look at that -- first tweet and yes that is nine. It's pretty funny searching through the first tweets -- many folks as they gripe about how they finally we'll try this Twitter thing. Or that maybe they're just trying to figure out the whole thing. You know what it's still pretty confusing today for new -- and that's challenge to literal have to solve in order to grow. Action tech news update but you could -- a repeat of that cnet.com slash update from our studios in New York I'm Bridget Carey. --