Twitter is finally cracking down on abuse

Twitter is finally cracking down on abuseTwitter announces three new changes to combat online harassment.
Twitter is finally taking online harassment seriously and cracking down with three new features. We all know it's the place to be for breaking new, snarky commentary and gifs or gifs, depending on who you are, but there's also a lot of ugly stuff on it too. Now in a Twitter blog post that's more than 140 characters, the first they're doing is stopping the creation of new abusive accounts By taking steps to identify people who've been permanently suspended and stop them from trading these new accounts. Now second thing, their working on what they call a safe search to remove tweets that contain potentially sensitive content, kind of like Brian Cooley's face. They're also removing tweets from blocked or muted accounts from search results. And the third thing, collapsing potentially abusive low quality replies so that the relevant conversations from an initial tweet are brought forward. But, you'll still be able to seek them out if your into all that ugly stuff that makes you warm and fuzzy inside. Now Twitter has been constantly criticized for doing nothing about abuse. But these are finally some real steps that should make a difference. And really, they should've been done years ago. So sorry, trolls. Life got harder for you on Twitter.