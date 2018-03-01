The Latest New Products Must-See
Mobile World Congress 2018

Turn your hand into a screen with this projector watch

The Haier Asu has a tiny projector inside a bulky frame. But is it a bright idea?
Perhaps you decided that smart watches are boring. Well, at Mobile in congress at 2018, Hire is trying to prove you wrong and it succeeds to a point with its new Hesus Smartwatch. Inside its boxy, bulky face is a tiny projector that uses your hand as a screen. You don't wear this watch for its sleek or posh style, but it's still a conversation piece The projector peaks out at the watch's right side, throwing a range of information and images to the back of your hand or anything else you point it at. What can it show? As you enter a phone number, it will project the digits or display the steps you've taken with the integrated fitness tracker. Some of the more basic features, like the stopwatch, also work with the projector. Perhaps if you're out running and the looking at the watch is just too hard. The ASU has 1 gigabyte of memory inside and is powered by a 1.2 gigahertz processor. There are other uses for the projector, sure, but if you're wondering whether the ASU's really a bright idea, I don't blame you. The projector is no doubt unique, but I wonder just how practical it is. In other words, what problem does it really solve? Of course it tells you the time, but there are plenty of other ways to do that.

