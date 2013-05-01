Track tons of fitness stats with the Fitbit One

CNET First Look
Transcript
-Hi, this is Brian for CNET.com. And right now, we're taking a first look at the Fitbit One. Costing $99.95, the Fitbit One is one of the most advanced pedometers money can buy. It also sits in the middle of Fitbit's current line of personal fitness products right between the $59.95 Fitbit Zip and new $99.95 Fitbit Flex. Just like typical gadgets like this, the Fitbit One tracks the steps you take throughout the day and the calories you burn. The Fitbit One can also measure the number of stairs you climb, plus has the ability to assess the length and quality of your sleep. The One has a digital clock too, something that a lot of fitness trackers surprisingly lack. If you've owned or played with Fitbit's past devices such as the original Fitbit tracker and Fitbit Ultra, the One will certainly look and feel familiar. Small and oval-shaped, the tiny Fitbit One is easy to carry even when placed in its silicone cover and clip. The idea is to use the clip to attach the One to clothing, either a belt, pants, pocket, or shirt. Once clipped, the gadget records your daily activity. There's just one button on the One. Pressing it toggles through the products various screens-- the time, steps, stairs, distance travelled, and calories. A little flower icon also graphically shows how active you've been. The longer the flower stem the better. Additionally, you can have the device display a short personalized greeting when you first pick it up. Unlike the Fitbit Zip which uses a watch battery, the Fitbit One is powered by a rechargeable battery. Just slip the device out of its case and plug it into its USB adapter to recharge. To measure sleep, you tuck the One into a special cloth arm strap you wear in bed. Holding the button toggles the sleep tracking feature on and off. With sleep recorded, you can see the duration of your slumbering and how many times you woke during the night. The Fitbit One also assesses how efficient it thinks your sleep is depending on how much you toss and turn. The Fitbit One syncs data with PCs and Macs via wireless bluetooth connection using a bluetooth adapter that comes in the box. Select smartphones such as iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note devices can also sync in real time with the Fitbit, android, and iOS mobile apps. I'm Brian Bennett for CNET.com and this has been a first look at the Fitbit One fitness tracker. Be sure to check back soon for a full review.