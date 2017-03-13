Top 5 ways to fix the Fantastic Four franchise

CNET Top 5
Top 5 ways to fix the Fantastic Four franchiseMarvel's first family deserves a great movie. Here is how the FF can be saved in cinemas.
Transcript
These are the top five ways to fix the Fantastic Four franchise. So by now, you've probably seen or heard how good Logan was. The studio behind the film, Fox, did an excellent job with it. The weird thing is, Fox also has the rights to the Fantastic Four. Without a doubt No fantastic four movie reaches the level of Logan so here's how the FF can be fixed. Number 5, make a deal with Disney. No, I'm not suggesting that FOX gives up all the rights to Fantastic Four, what I am suggesting is making a deal with Disney with has the rights to all of those Avengers movies. Why not allow some Fox characters to cross over on loan from Fox. Is it because I want to see Wolverine meet Captain America? Yes, absolutely, but the Fantastic Four also benefits if it could get access to a lot more Marvel characters. At number four, no origin stories. The Fantastic Four's origin story is no where near as famous as Batman's or Spiderman's. However, it's pretty straightforward. Team gets bombarded by cosmic rays and gets powers. They don't always get along and they bicker like a family. But they are a family at the end of the day, explanation over. You don't need 90 minutes for that. And number 3, adapt something from a book. The Fantastic Four comic book series started in 1961 and luckily there are a ton of great stories to pull from as source material, namely Fantastic Four issue 48 with the introduction of Galactus. Yes, I know they tried that already but that can be done better. Or maybe grab a story from John Burn or Mark Wade. And number two let Dr. Doom be Dr. Doom. The versions of Dr. Doom that we've seen on screen have been terrible. The 2005 costume looked about right, the 2015 version looked like some kind of foil covered mannequin. Let's just make Dr. Doom the ruler of the fictional country of Latveria and just go with it And in number one, Rebuild the World, the X-Men live in a very real world that's dark and full of death. The Fantastic Four were blue match in costumes, fight a guy named Dr. Doom, fight a space man with a purple helmet who eats planets and occasionally hangout with a silver surfer. A new Fantastic Four movie. Would have to embrace all of that crazy stuff and build a world where all of it's amazing, but also completely normal. So, think Watchmen but with a much more hopeful outlook, please. Of course, A great script, director and excellent casting would also help. If you've got ideas of how the FF could be saved, let me know. I'm @iyaz on Twitter and I'll see you online. [BLANK_AUDIO] 90 minutes when I'm working a story.