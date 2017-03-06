Top 5 most-anticipated Netflix originals of 2017

CNET Top 5
Top 5 most-anticipated Netflix originals of 2017We polled the fantastic CNET audience to see which Netflix shows you're most looking forward to. Here's what you had to say.
Transcript
These are the top five most anticipated Netflix originals for 2017 has voted by you. We ran a poll at cnet.com asking you what show you are most looking forward to and here are the results. At number five it sense eight, this show is from the brands behind the matrix. It grabs six percent of the votes narrowly defeated master of none. That show garnered five percent of the Season two of Sense8 goes online May 5th. With 12% of the vote number four is Iron First. Arriving on March 17th, it is the latest entry to Marvel's connected television and movie universe that doesn't include X-Men or Fantastic Four things. Want to know what Iron First will do in a series? He's probably gonna punch things, a lot. At number three is House of Cards which returns for its fifth season on May 30th. 15% of you guys want to see more of President Frank Underwood. Number two is the Defenders. it looks like you guys want to see Iron Fist team up with other Marvel characters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. The Defenders grabbed 18% of your votes. Expect the eight-episode miniseries in the middle of the year. Before we get to number one, it looks like one of my favorite subreddits is psyched for a show to hit Netflix. But it's not an original. Over on SquaredCircle, this post was on top. Seasons one and two of Lucha Underground are coming to Netflix on March 15th. I'd just like to say I'm also excited to see that. Back to the countdown. And the number one Netflix original you guys are looking forward to is Stranger Things. The sci-fi show set in the 80s racked up 36% of the votes. The second season is scheduled for Halloween of this year. Here's hoping season two is as good if not better than season one. Thank you all for voting. Remember to enjoy television's warm glowing warm and glow. I'm Zack Turnoff with you online.