CES 2017

This Android gaming console is Duck Hunt for adults

Sure Shot HD brings arcade shooting games into your living room.
Not every product at CES is about changing the world. So are just about having fun. The Sure Shot HD is perfect example. It's an android based game console that allows you to play arcade shooting games in your living room. The Sure Shot HD console is tiny. It has infrared lights in the front It comes with an arcade-style wireless gun controller, which works a lot like the [UNKNOWN] zapper did with Duck Hunt. There are a number of game titles available for the SureShot HD. Games are priced similar to games on the Google Play store or the Apple App store. But the SureShot HD comes with a game, Big Buck Hunter Pro, and it's just like the arcade version you see in bars and bowling alleys. Except it's in HD, so it looks great. You can create a user to post scores to leadership boards, and you can even enter online tournaments. Or you could just play head to head against your favorite CNET editor. You even get to enter your initials at the end, just like an arcade game. The Sure Shot HD is available now for $80 U.S. Patrick [UNKNOWN]

