There's a new Nokia for you, whatever your budget

Mobile World Congress 2018
There's a new Nokia for you, whatever your budgetThe Nokia 1, Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 Plus all run simplified version of Android.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Nokia has a whole fleet of Android phones to tempt you at whatever price bracket you're after. The Nokia 1 is the cheapest of the bunch, coming in at around 70 pounds. It runs Android Oreo Go, which is a super striped back version of Android with specifically optimized Google Apps to run on the lower powered processor. The plastic shells in either a blue or a more vibrant red and orange hue. In the middle is a refresh of the Nokia 6, complete with beefed up processor, USB type C, and fast charging. The metal body comes with some new colors too, which I think is pretty cool. It'd be going on sale in April for somewhere under the 200 pound mark. Then there's the Nokia 7 plus. Which stretches its six inch screen to reach right to the edge of the handset. It's got this two tone metal body which I think looks awesome, particularly in this black and copper variant. You won't find high end features like water proofing or wireless charging, but there is a fingerprint scan on the back along with a dual lens camera, and the Android RO8 software is completely vanilla. So expect a simple, easy to use interface. It will also be available around April for around 350 pounds.