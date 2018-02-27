The Latest New Products Must-See
Mobile World Congress 2018

The SikurPhone will protect your cryptocurrency fortune

Paranoid about security? Here's a locked-down phone that might suit you perfectly.
[MUSIC] Are you paranoid about security and sitting on a cryptocurrency fortune? Brazilian company Sikur unveiled a phone with a built in cryptocurrency wallet at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday that might be just right for you. It offers supposedly impenetrable security with a highly locked out interface and unlimited set of features. And in built browser allows you to access features like Instagram and Facebook, because if you want to download the app version, each app will have to be securely and individually configured for your phone by the secure team. One thing this secure phone is properly set up for is stashing your cryptocurrency. You can seamlessly store your bitcoins on the company's secure cloud, accept payments or send them to other people. As you might expect from a security focused phone the design of the 5.5 inch device is entirely generic and discreet. When it comes to the phone's text [UNKNOWN], there's nothing particularly impressive on show either. There's a 13 megapixel camera on the back, and a five megapixel camera on the front, but let's face it. No one's buying a crypto-currency phone because of the camera quality. The phone is available for preorder now, but delivery of the first units aren't expected to take place until August. And you'll pay $799 for the pleasure. [MUSIC]

