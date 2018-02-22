Your video, "The S9 to dominate MWC, Samsung reducing OLED production "
The S9 to dominate MWC, Samsung reducing OLED production

Today's big tech headlines include the Galaxy S9's expected dominance ahead of MWC, Samsung cutting OLED production and the start of Google Pay's rebranding.
[MUSIC] This is Cnet, and here are the stories that matter right now. The anticipation of Samsung's debut of the Galaxy S9 at Mobile World Congress seems to have already stolen much of the conversation days ahead of the big show. This, of course, is the total opposite of last year's expo, that saw many phones vying for attention. So while the S9 has the spotlight, experts are curious how Samsung will get consumers excited for a phone that, so far, doesn't have many substantial physical changes. Speaking of Samsung, the company's reportedly cutting OLED production nearly in half primarily as a result of lower than expected iPhone X sales. Instead of 45 million or so units, Samsung will now only make 20 million screens for the quarter ending in March. And finally, Google Pay has now taken over for Android Pay as the company decided it no longer needed two different service names for coexistent products. Oddly enough, Google Wallet functionality isn't included in the new consolidated Google Pay. But is expected to show up at some point. But there's not been a confirmation of that yet. For now, Google Wallet will be called Google Pay Set. You can save the day with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

