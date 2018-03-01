The Purifry lets you air-fry your food on a budget

CNET First Look
The Purifry lets you air-fry your food on a budgetThe Black & Decker Purifry kitchen air-fryer costs less but still cooks crispy, tasty food.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the $100 Black and Decker Purifry. It's more affordable compared to other air fryers from Delonghi and Tefal. Those will set you back at least $200. Even so, the Purifry does get the job done. It air fries with little or no oil It's dead simple to use too, just put your items in, set the temperature that you want, and turn the timer dial. Food cooked in the fryer definitely comes out crisp, crunchy, hot, and delicious. We're talking basics like french fries and chicken nuggets, but also burgers even chicken wings. There are some drawbacks to the pure fry though. It takes it a little longer to cook its food than other air fryers and it doesn't even come with a motorized stirring arm. You have to pull out the tray to give your food a shake a few times while frying. The printed text on the temperature dial is also ridiculously small and hard to read. The machine feels a bit flimsy, too, especially the little plastic latch on the tray handle. Still if you want to own a dedicated kitchen airfare for less money, the purify is worth checking out.